Masonic Arts, Theatre and Innovation Company hosting its first ‘Holiday Hideaway’ event

The Masonic Center doors open at 1 P.M.
The Holiday Hideaway is a free community event hosted by MATI.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You’re invited to the Masonic Arts Theatre and Innovation Company’s first-ever Holiday Hideaway this Saturday, December 4th.

MATI is hosting the event as a thank you to the community, for helping raise over $17,000 for its drive-in theatre kit.

“The Grinch” will play on the upper level of the Masonic’s parking ramp at 6:30 P.M.

Starting at 1 P.M., the first 50 kids can make a free craft at Hotplate.

Plus- Santa will be inside Campfire Coworks from 2:30 to 6 for a special fundraiser...

“It does not cost anything. We ask for a donation for the pets for UPAWS and you could bring in something for the dogs like dog food, dog beds, dog blankets... things like that to give to them, or money,” explains Sarah Engle, the co-director of the event. “And then the pictures with the kids with Santa is just a donation to MATI.”

You can read more about the Holiday Hideaway on its event Facebook page here.

