Marquette holiday parade, tree lighting happening Thursday evening

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s annual ‘Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade’ returns Thursday evening.

Beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, the Marquette Downtown Development Authority will be hosting the annual Holiday Parade. The parade will start at the Berry Events parking lot and exit onto Pine Street. The parade will then proceed south on Pine Street to Fair Avenue, then west on Fair Avenue to Third Street, then south on Third Street to its conclusion at Third Street & Baraga Avenue. Marquette’s tree at the Marquette Commons will be lit afterward.

The following street will be closed to all traffic from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m:

• Third Street from Bluff Street to Spring Street.

The following streets will be closed to through traffic from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m:

• Washington Street from Front Street to Third Street

• Washington Street from Third Street to Fourth Street

• Main Street from Front Street to Third Street

• Jackson Cut Alley from Fourth Street to Main Street

• Bluff Street Alley from Front Street to Third Street

The streets will re-open upon the conclusion of the parade at approximately 7:30 p.m.

