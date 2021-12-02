Advertisement

Light rain/snow mix & staying active

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Windy conditions continue early this morning with gusts decreasing during the day. A few scattered rain/snow mix showers will be around in the morning with a transition to snow. Then, another quick-moving clipper system moves through the area tomorrow through Saturday. This will bring light scattered snow showers tomorrow afternoon. Then, lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts on Saturday.

Attention shifts to Sunday for snow lovers! Most recent models are showing an area of low pressure skirting along the Southern U.P. It will bring accumulating snow. The snow moves in early in the morning and stays through the night. It’s too early to pinpoint who will have the highest amounts, but models indicate an excess of 6″ for most areas.

Today: Windy morning with rain/snow mix and temps falling

>Highs: Low 40s ( afternoon temps in the low to mid-30s)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to mid-30s west & east, mid to upper 30s central

Saturday: Light lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts. Otherwise, cloudy and seasonable

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Sunday: Widespread accumulating snow

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Monday: Lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Tuesday: Very cold morning and mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mainly teens

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light snow early in the morning

>Highs: Around 20°

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

