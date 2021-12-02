Advertisement

Giannis saves the day for the Bucks

Antetokounmpo scores 40 points including game winner
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored on a driving layup with two seconds left to give Milwaukee a 127-125 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. It was the Bucks’ eighth consecutive victory. Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 12 rebounds and Khris Middleton added 21 points. LaMelo Ball had a career-high 36 points for the Hornets, followed by Kelly Oubre Jr. with 25 and Miles Bridges with 22 points. Ball made a fadeaway 3-pointer with 5.9 seconds left to pull the Hornets even at 125. After a timeout, Jru Holliday fed Antetokounmpo near the top of the lane for the layup

