Feeding America West Michigan makes final Ishpeming stop of the season

By Matt Price
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday morning, the Feeding America West Michigan mobile food truck stopped in Ishpeming for the final distribution of 2021.

Dozens of cars lined up in the parking lot of NORTHIRON Church for a drive-thru pickup. Volunteers, including some from Ishpeming High School and VFW Post 4573, handed out boxes of items like milk, cheese, chicken, bread, and beans.

One Feeding America site coordinator, Annie Trudell, says it is vital to help people get nutritious food they may not be able to afford otherwise.

“If your choice was between the macaroni and cheese price and grapes, you wouldn’t buy the grapes,” said Trudell. “You can’t afford it. We are really helping the community a lot, and we encourage people to not be shy, proud, or anything. Come, and if nothing else, help a neighbor.”

There will be a break during the winter due to safety precautions. The next distribution at NORTHIRON Church will be May 5, 2022.

