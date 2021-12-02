Advertisement

Dump truck hits power lines in south Marquette

Some Marquette Board of Light & Power customers experience power issues as a result
Some Marquette BLP customers experience power issues as a result
Some Marquette BLP customers experience power issues as a result(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, a dump truck owned by Enright Construction, with its trailer lifted, hit power lines near the former Shiras Steam Plant. It briefly knocked out power at around noon for some Marquette Board of Light & Power customers.

East Hampton Street and South Lake Street remain closed while BLP crews repair damage.

No injuries have been reported.

Drifa Brewing Company closed for the day because of the road closure.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette Branch Prison.
Officer attacked at Marquette Branch Prison last week
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
MDOT logo and a road.
Backups expected near US-41 and M-28 intersection with Washington Street in Marquette Wednesday
Marquette Mountain in Feb. 2019 (WLUC image).
Marquette Mountain Resort announces new general manager
House catches on fire in Chocolay Twp.
No injuries in house fire in Chocolay Township

Latest News

Dancers practice for "The Nutcracker" this week.
MTU Rozsa to present “The Nutcracker”
Melchiori's Cold Springs Livery sign
Melchiori’s Cold Springs Livery to host horse drawn sleigh rides at The Up North Lodge
(LMAS District Health Department logo)
LMAS District Health Department issues public health warning as COVID-19 cases rise rapidly
Cars driving down Ludington Street.
Downtown Escanaba’s Christmas parade happening Friday