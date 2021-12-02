Dump truck hits power lines in south Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, a dump truck owned by Enright Construction, with its trailer lifted, hit power lines near the former Shiras Steam Plant. It briefly knocked out power at around noon for some Marquette Board of Light & Power customers.

East Hampton Street and South Lake Street remain closed while BLP crews repair damage.

No injuries have been reported.

Drifa Brewing Company closed for the day because of the road closure.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.