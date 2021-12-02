Downtown Escanaba’s Christmas parade happening Friday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Escanaba’s annual Christmas parade returns this year. The parade features 45 groups with floats, bands and firetrucks. Santa Claus will be on a truck at the end of the parade.

It starts at seven p.m. The route travels down Ludington Street, ending at city hall.

“It’s really the community that helps me put this parade on. With putting the floats together, the bands, I wouldn’t be able to do that without all of those volunteers to bring this event to our community,” said Tanya Ettenhofer, organizer of this year’s parade.

USPS will be in the parade this year collecting letters to Santa from children. Make sure to include your return address on the envelope so Santa can write a letter back.

You can also get free hot chocolate and popcorn from the Old Michigan Theater. Meet the new owners and find out how you can help restore the building.

