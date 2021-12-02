Advertisement

Dickinson County Catholic School hosts annual fundraiser

The donations will go to benefit Holy Spirit Catholic School in Norway
All 4,000 tickets were sold, raising over $40,000.
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Last night, the Holy Spirit Catholic School in Norway hosted its second annual 50-50 fundraiser. All 4,000 tickets were purchased, at $10 a ticket, with over $40,000 raised.

$20,000 went directly back to the school, and $20,000 was divided to five random winners. Drawings took place at the Thirsty Whale in Norway. The grand prize winner was Natalie Gendron of Vulcan, who took home $10,000.

Organizer Paula Land says the outpour of community support is heartwarming, and the $20,000 will go directly back to the school to keep it operational. The school just got a $2,500 bill to fix the boiler and will use money from the fundraiser to pay for it. Land says the school does not receive government funding.

Land says the fundraiser was a success, and the school will host it again next year.

