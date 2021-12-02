City or Marquette restarts affordable housing project

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Following a unanimous rejection this past Monday, plans for an affordable housing project are now in jeopardy.

A lower Michigan developer proposed 69 units on city-owned land on the north end of McClellan Ave near Wright St., Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs says Monday’s vote restarts the whole project.

“So this ultimately does bring us back to the drawing board on any potential developments for any affordable housing. We certainly are continuing conversations with the Renovare group on that potential proposal,” she says. Meanwhile, other options are being explored, “We are looking at some properties that the city currently owns, we are exploring those options. We can’t say for certain that there’s any viable options, but when the devlopers did approach the city we did run through a list of potential properties,” Kovacs says.

Affordable housing is a major concern for many residents of Marquette, in a statement to TV6, Mayor Jenna Smith says “We need to find other locations in Marquette to encourage development of affordable housing, whether that means re-developing existing spaces, adding density, and/or relaxing some zoning and parking rules. We will continue to work on finding solutions to our complex workforce housing problem,” she says.

Kovacs says the development group wants to discuss future plans, “Renovare did reach out to us Tuesday morning and wanted to set up another meeting to discuss and regroup and we have scheduled some time to talk with them and see what other properties might of interest to them,” she says. All parties want to get this project back on track for people to have access to more affordable housing.

