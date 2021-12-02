Bay Cliff Health Camp partnering with Project Jade

POWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay Cliff Health Camp is partnering with Project Jade. Project Jade started with a local mom who’s daughter is on the autism spectrum and has frustrations communicating on the playground.

Over the past year, non-verbal communication boards showing a range of emotions and directions have been placed at schools and parks. Children can use them to communicate. Now with Bay Cliff, Project Jade continues to expand.

“We just partnered with Bay Cliff Health Camp and we will be providing these communication boards to their commons rooms and we’re also raising money to get them iPads for the students to share and make communication for them so much easier,” said Sarah Foster, HBA of the U.P. Executive Officer.

Project Jade is currently in 20 facilities across the U.P. including schools, parks and libraries. They’re looking to expand into medical facilities soon as well.

