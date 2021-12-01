Vehicle crashes into creek in south Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City Police responded to a one-car rollover crash on Tuesday in south Marquette.

Marquette City Police says the driver of the vehicle experienced a medical episode right before approaching the stop sign at Division Street and Stone Quarry Drive. The car rolled over into the nearby Orianna Brook.

Police were unable to determine whether or not the driver was able to come to a complete stop at the intersection.

EMS transported the driver to UP Health System - Marquette. The driver’s condition has been reported as stable.

