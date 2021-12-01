The UPside - November 29, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are the Marquette Littles for their winter clothing and gear exchange.

The Facebook group called, Marquette Littles organized a clothing exchange on Nov. 12 and 13 as an opportunity for parents to sell their quality used items to other parents at lower cost.

There was around 20 tables of free items along side those for sale.

