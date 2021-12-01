Advertisement

The UPside - November 29, 2021

This week’s UPsiders are the Marquette Littles for their winter clothing and gear exchange.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are the Marquette Littles for their winter clothing and gear exchange.

The Facebook group called, Marquette Littles organized a clothing exchange on Nov. 12 and 13 as an opportunity for parents to sell their quality used items to other parents at lower cost.

There was around 20 tables of free items along side those for sale.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

