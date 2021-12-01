UPHP and Econo Foods in Marquette donate over 2,500 pounds of food for TV6 Canathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There is an update on the how many pounds of food were donated to the TV6 Canathon through Upper Peninsula Health Plan and Econo Foods in Marquette.

On Wednesday, it was reported that 2,565 pounds were collected from Econo.

Since last year, UPHP offered a one-time opportunity for staff to donate part of their paycheck. That money was used to purchase some of the canned food. UPHP and Econo each matched the total amount.

UPHP’s CEO, Melissa Holmquist, says the effort sends a strong message with the holidays approaching.

“Many people are struggling, and during the holidays, it can get even more difficult,” said Holmquist. “Just by doing a little something extra for your neighbors, you really can have a big impact on your community and change somebody’s holiday.”

UPHP plans to continue the payroll deduction strategy to help the TV6 Canathon and those in need.

