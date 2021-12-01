Advertisement

UPHP and Econo Foods in Marquette donate over 2,500 pounds of food for TV6 Canathon

Part of the effort was from UPHP staff donating part of their paycheck, with that money going towards food donations
This year, TV6 will be celebrating 40 years of the TV6 Canathon and plan on collecting both...
This year, TV6 will be celebrating 40 years of the TV6 Canathon and plan on collecting both food and money to “help feed a hungry neighbor.”(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There is an update on the how many pounds of food were donated to the TV6 Canathon through Upper Peninsula Health Plan and Econo Foods in Marquette.

On Wednesday, it was reported that 2,565 pounds were collected from Econo.

Since last year, UPHP offered a one-time opportunity for staff to donate part of their paycheck. That money was used to purchase some of the canned food. UPHP and Econo each matched the total amount.

UPHP’s CEO, Melissa Holmquist, says the effort sends a strong message with the holidays approaching.

“Many people are struggling, and during the holidays, it can get even more difficult,” said Holmquist. “Just by doing a little something extra for your neighbors, you really can have a big impact on your community and change somebody’s holiday.”

UPHP plans to continue the payroll deduction strategy to help the TV6 Canathon and those in need.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Marquette Branch Prison.
Officer attacked at Marquette Branch Prison last week
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
Marquette City Commission votes down McClellan Ave. housing proposal
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Gov. Whitmer issues statement on shooting in Oxford, Michigan
Police lights
UPDATE: Names of 2 dead in Escanaba Thanksgiving crash released; Cause still under investigation

Latest News

Tenants at Lake Superior Village and Pine Ridge Marquette celebrating grand reopenings after...
Two Marquette apartment complexes have grand reopenings
The post is located in Iron Mountain off US-2 across from Bay College West Campus
MSP reminds community of safety tips amid Oxford tragedy
Northern Michigan University academic logo. (NMU Graphic)
Rebecca Ulland chosen to speak at Northern Michigan University commencement
Marquette jewelry store is getting into the giving spirit this holiday season