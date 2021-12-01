Advertisement

UPAWS holds ‘lock up’ fundraiser

The event hopes to give people a better perspective of what shelter animals go through.
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Local celebrities were “locked up” to raise money for a Marquette County animal shelter Wednesday evening.

UPAWS held its second ‘home for the holidays kennel lock up fundraiser’.

20 well-known community members were held in kennels until they reached their fundraising goals. Those ranged from $500 to $2,600. This included TV6′s own Noel Navarro.

The event hopes to give people a better perspective of what shelter animals go through. As a non-profit, these donations are a big help to the shelter.

“We run strictly on donation from our friends and neighbors,” said Amber Talo, UPAWS Board Member. “Events like this help make our efforts possible and without them, we would not be able to do what we do here at UPAWS.”

Your money will go towards the animal’s care. You can still donate until midnight. Click here to give.

