UPAWS holding ‘Home for the Holidays Kennel Lock up Fundraiser’

Meteorologist Noel Navarro will be locked up with 19 other local celebrities
(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Tomorrow, UPAWS will be holding its “Home for the Holidays Kennel Lock up Fundraiser.”

20 local celebrities will be locked up in kennels until they reach their bail goal.

The idea is to put yourself in the animals shoes...or paws!

The event first started last year during COVID as a way to maintain social distancing and still raise money.

They start off with a goal of $500 and some have already reached that goal. However, after they meet their goal they make a new one to see who can raise the most.

Amber Talo, UPAWS board member, explained how the fundraiser works.

“We’re locking up the celebrities and the choice is yours to either help bail them out or increase their bail and keep them locked up longer. That just increases their goal, they start out with a $500 minimum goal and if you choose to increase their bail, you’re challenging them to raise more money.”

You can donate to the fundraiser by clicking here.

