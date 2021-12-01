Two Marquette apartment complexes have grand reopenings

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many people are saying “home sweet home” after a grand reopening was held at not one, but two Marquette residential areas. On Wednesday, after 14 months of renovations, both Lake Superior Village and Pine Ridge Marquette held ribbon cutting ceremonies.

“We didn’t think we would be able to do the official reopening until January 1st,” said Sharon Maki, Executive Director of the Marquette Housing Commission. “We were very excited to be able to bump it up a month and do our reopening a month earlier than we thought in December.”

Lake Superior Village had not undergone major renovations since it was built in 1973.

At the expense of $12 million, all 32 buildings received an exterior makeover, while all 116 units got new flooring and a facelift. Two office spaces were also transformed into apartments.

“One of those apartments is handicap accessible,” Maki explained. “There are no handicap accessible apartments over at Lake Superior Village except for that one that we just did.”

As for Pine Ridge, $7 million in upgrades were made for the first time since the building’s opening in 1968.

Work was done on the bricks and mechanical systems, and two new elevators were installed. One tenant, Lorie Jenerou, says she is glad everything is finally in place.

“Now that the construction and everything is done, there will be so much less intrusion and people going in and out,” Jenerou stated. “Now, we can actually make it home again.”

All units at both spots also got new lighting and air conditioning.

Maki says these changes will help with low-income housing.

“Having these renovations completed now opened up 30 apartments for low-income folks throughout the city of Marquette,” she said.

Maki says there are still five vacant units at Lake Superior Village for any low-income individuals in need of a place to call home.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.