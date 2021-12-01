Advertisement

“Talley’s Folly” by Players de Noc opens Friday

It’s a one act, 97 minutes play with only two actors.
Players de Noc rehearsing for "Talley's Folly."
Players de Noc rehearsing for "Talley's Folly."(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Players de Noc is preparing for its newest show, Talley’s Folly.

It opens this Friday at 7:30 p.m. and continues Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The show continues December 9, 10 and 11 with all shows at 7:30 p.m.

The whole show is one act, 97 minutes long and only has two actors. It’s about two people who are looking for love. Each character has their own secrets they think will keep them from love but in the end, they find they’re perfect for each other.

“We like the adventure of live theater because no performance is exactly like the one before or the one after. There are no retakes, there’s no going back and getting it perfect,” said Jim Soderberg, director of Talley’s Folly.

You can purchase tickets at the Bonifas Arts Center, the Delta County Chamber of Commerce, at the door and online.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Names of 2 dead in Escanaba Thanksgiving crash released; Cause still under investigation
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
Marquette City Commission votes down McClellan Ave. housing proposal
Police lights
Police chase ends in Menominee with 2 arrests

Latest News

UPAWS holding ‘Home for the Holidays Kennel Lock up Fundraiser’
Courtesy: EPA
Firearm deer season ends; DNR says it was sucessful
First responders rescue driver, who was taken to the hospital
Vehicle crashes into creek in south Marquette
Meijer State Games of Michigan Winter Games to make Upper Peninsula debut in February
Marquette to host a mini Winter Olympics in late February