“Talley’s Folly” by Players de Noc opens Friday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Players de Noc is preparing for its newest show, Talley’s Folly.

It opens this Friday at 7:30 p.m. and continues Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The show continues December 9, 10 and 11 with all shows at 7:30 p.m.

The whole show is one act, 97 minutes long and only has two actors. It’s about two people who are looking for love. Each character has their own secrets they think will keep them from love but in the end, they find they’re perfect for each other.

“We like the adventure of live theater because no performance is exactly like the one before or the one after. There are no retakes, there’s no going back and getting it perfect,” said Jim Soderberg, director of Talley’s Folly.

You can purchase tickets at the Bonifas Arts Center, the Delta County Chamber of Commerce, at the door and online.

