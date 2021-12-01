Red Wings win 3,000th game in franchise history

BOSTON, Mass. (WLUC) - Marc Staal’s first goal of the season was the tiebreaker with just over eight minutes remaining in the third period, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 41 saves, leading Detroit to a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, the Red Wings’ 3,000th victory. Filip Zadina also scored for Detroit, which won its third straight. David Pastrnak scored for Boston and Linus Ullmark stopped 16 shots. The Bruins had won five of seven. Boston coach Bruce Cassidy missed the game after being placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol earlier in the day.

