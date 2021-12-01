Rebecca Ulland chosen to speak at Northern Michigan University commencement

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Rebecca Ulland, professor and head of the Department of Languages, Literatures and International Studies, will be the faculty keynote speaker for Northern Michigan University’s Dec. 11 commencement. She was selected through a nomination process overseen by ASNMU, the student government organization.

“I am honored to be selected as the student choice faculty commencement speaker for fall 2021 graduation,” Ulland said. “This semester’s graduates have faced the challenge of completing their education during a global pandemic, and I look forward to celebrating their accomplishments.”

Ulland joined the NMU faculty in 2006. She teaches courses in Spanish language, Latin American literature and culture, international studies, and gender and sexuality studies. She is the former director of NMU’s gender and sexuality studies program.

In addition to her work at the university, Ulland served as both president and vice president of Feministas Unidas, an international coalition of feminist scholars. Her scholarly interests include feminist pedagogy, post-dictatorship historical fiction by Argentine women authors, and the Spanish-American Jewish diaspora.

Ulland has presented her research at numerous national and international conferences. Her publications and reviews have appeared in Hipertexto, Ámbitos Feministas and Symposium, among others. She was selected to take part in the National Endowment for the Humanities summer seminar in Buenos Aires in 2014 that focused on Jewish Argentina.

