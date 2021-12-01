Advertisement

Perform 4 Life will be putting their trainers to the test after breaking a can donation goal.

Gym Canathon-Perform 4 Life
Gym Canathon-Perform 4 Life(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Perform 4 Life on Washington Street will be challenging four of their trainers on Friday.

For each food item that was donated by members this month, each trainer will perform an exercise.

Push ups, pull ups, and burpees are just some of the exercises they’re doing.

Their initial goal was to get 100 pounds of cans, and surpassed that goal with 300 pounds.

Dawn Evans, facility manager, told us her personal connection to the gym’s Canathon event.

“For years, personally I’ve made it a goal to donate to the TV6 Canathon, and to bring that here to the facility and expand on it and to turn it into a competition with my crew here has been a lot of fun.”

The event will be livestream on their Facebook page, you can find the link here.

