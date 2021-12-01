Officer attacked in the head at Marquette Branch Prison

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An officer at Marquette Branch Prison was attacked by a prisoner.

According to a Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) spokesperson, three officers were on the gallery in the maximum-security housing unit letting prisoners out for showers.

When one of the prisoners was let out, he began to attack one of the officers in the head with a weapon.

The other two officers present at the scene responded and subdued the prisoner.

An ambulance was called for the employee and she was taken to a hospital. She was later released.

The Michigan State Police was contacted so they could conduct an investigation. MDOC said its hope is the investigation will result in charges from the prosecutor against the prisoner for the violent attack.

The prisoner was transferred to another maximum security facility.

