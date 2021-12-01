MSP reminds community of safety tips amid Oxford tragedy

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - After the tragedy at Oxford High School yesterday, the Michigan State Police want to remind the community how to stay safe in dangerous situations.

Since 2013, thousands of U.P. residents have participated in the Michigan State Police’s active shooter training. While the Iron Mountain post says the U.P. is a safe community, it is important to always be prepared.

“We give them tools because the situation is fluid. So many times, we get questions like ‘just tell me what to do and I’ll do it.’ It really comes with what you’re presented with and we give you tools so that you can act on what’s presented to keep you safe,” said Geno Basanese, MSP Community Service Trooper.

Basanese says some tools include situational awareness, “run-fight-hide” and “lockout-get out-takeout.” Simple phrases and acronyms can help trigger life-saving maneuvers. The training session also covers a topic called “normalcy bias.”

“A lot of times people will hear something or see something and won’t accept the fact that it is real. They’ll offset it and say it might be firecrackers or someone slamming a locker. This is where we need to get people out of that normalcy bias and accept what’s going on and identify it right away,” said Pete Schlitt, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Emergency Manager.

Schlitt and Basanese have done active shooter training programs at every school in the area. Each program includes three main components.

“We start off with a personal safety portion of it, and then we get into what you can do in the event of an active shooter,” Basanese stated.

The third component combines scenarios to test what participants have learned. Schlitt says in many situations, co-workers and staff can identify possible red flags.

“Maybe somebody is not acting like they normally do. You start asking questions, and those are things that you have to bring forward,” Schlitt explained.

Schlitt says any business or school interested in doing a training session should reach out to the MSP or sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.