A milder day with snow & mix
Light snow moves east throughout the morning. Then, a warm front moves this afternoon with warmer air and breezy conditions. With that warmer air, the snow will transition to a rain/snow mix. Light mix will continue into tomorrow morning along the northwest wind belts. Then, a few more bouts of light snow are expected through Saturday. On Sunday, a system tracks south of the U.P. and it will bring in widespread accumulating snow. It starts in the morning and continues into the evening.
Today: Morning light snow followed by afternoon mix
>Highs: Upper 30s to around 40°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with morning light mix. Temperatures gradually fall during the day
>Highs: Upper 30s to around 40°
Friday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers
>Highs: Mid 30s
Saturday: Light snow showers in the north
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Sunday: Widespread accumulating snow and colder
>Highs: Mid 20s
Monday: Light lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts
>Highs: Low to mid-20s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cold
>Highs: Teens west, low 20s east
