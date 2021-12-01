A milder day with snow & mix

Light snow moves east throughout the morning. Then, a warm front moves this afternoon with warmer air and breezy conditions. With that warmer air, the snow will transition to a rain/snow mix. Light mix will continue into tomorrow morning along the northwest wind belts. Then, a few more bouts of light snow are expected through Saturday. On Sunday, a system tracks south of the U.P. and it will bring in widespread accumulating snow. It starts in the morning and continues into the evening.

Today: Morning light snow followed by afternoon mix

>Highs: Upper 30s to around 40°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with morning light mix. Temperatures gradually fall during the day

>Highs: Upper 30s to around 40°

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers

>Highs: Mid 30s

Saturday: Light snow showers in the north

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Sunday: Widespread accumulating snow and colder

>Highs: Mid 20s

Monday: Light lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Teens west, low 20s east

