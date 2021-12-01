Marquette Mountain Resort announces new general manager

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kaet Johnson, Michigan Technology University alum, has been named the general manager of Marquette Mountain Resort (MMR) effective immediately.

Johnson comes to MMR from Vail Resorts, Inc. where she supervised and led a team of ski lift mechanics as the Team Lead for lift maintenance. Johnson also has experience as a lift maintenance engineer, supervisor for lift operations, and over 30 years of National Ski Patrol experience.

“We are pleased to welcome Kaet to the Marquette Mountain team,” said Eric Jorgensen, President & CEO. “We look forward to building on the Marquette Mountain experience with Kaet’s skills, strategic thinking, positive energy, and problem solving skills.”

As the general manager, Johnson will plan and direct the ongoing services, construction and maintenance of the mountain operations departments including Ski Patrol/Snow Safety, Ski School, Grooming, Snowmaking, Lifts, Terrain Park, Food Services, Ticket Sales, Mountain Rental Gear, Race Programming and on-mountain events.

“I am excited to begin this new journey with the MMR team and the Marquette Community. Providing management and oversight of mountain operations is one of my top priorities. I grew up in Negaunee and learned to ski at Marquette Mountain. Coming home as general manager of Marquette Mountain is a dream come true, " said Johnson.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.