Marquette jewelry store is getting into the giving spirit this holiday season

(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting today, Jandron’s Fine Jewelry is giving $100 to a local non-profit organization every day in December.

Jandron’s gave to 170 organizations last year and wanted to change it up this time.

This year, the organizations will be chosen by the community, anyone is welcome to stop by the store and submit a nomination.

Tia Arntsen, Jandron’s Co-owner, told us more about the charitable event.

“We’ve never done a giveaway like this where the customer can actually help us decide who the money is going to go to, and we’re doing it consecutively for 31 days.”

No purchase is necessary to nominate an organization and the store will accept nominations all month.

You can visit Jandron’s Facebook page here for more information.

