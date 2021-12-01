Advertisement

Marquette to host a mini Winter Olympics in late February

Northern Michigan University is sponsoring the event’s opening ceremony
Meijer State Games of Michigan Winter Games to make Upper Peninsula debut in February
Meijer State Games of Michigan Winter Games to make Upper Peninsula debut in February(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Let the games begin!

For the last five years, the Meijer State Games of Michigan Winter Games have been held down in Grand Rapids. Now, they are scheduled to make their Upper Peninsula debut in Marquette.

“We open this up to all ages and ability levels,” said Eric Engalbarts, the executive director of the Michigan Sports Alliance. “Many sports do have adapted divisions, but we really do welcome all ages. People compete in their age divisions for gold, silver, and bronze medals.”

For three days, Marquette will be an Olympic Village.

The games will feature eight winter sports, such as ski jumping, figure skating, and ice hockey. Competitions will also take place at six separate venues, including Marquette Mountain, Lakeview Arena, and Northern Michigan University’s Berry Events Center.

NMU Spokesperson Derek Hall says the university’s sponsorship will help with the opening ceremony, as well as with student recruitment for Northern.

“We’re very interested in those kids and families coming to visit,” Hall said. “We are always recruiting students, and what better venue than the Winter Games.”

Despite the event occurring during NMU’s spring break, Hall expects there will be student participation.

“There will be plenty of students that do stay,” he stated, “and we’ll invite them to be part of the games somehow.”

Engelbarts says the excitement is brewing.

“Marquette is just an awesome community,” he said. “We look forward to the snow. We look forward to the traditional winter games being a huge success in its first year.”

The Winter Games will take place February 25th through February27th and will kick off with a Parade of Athletes and the lighting of the cauldron.

For more information, including how to sign up, visit stategamesofmichigan.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Names of 2 dead in Escanaba Thanksgiving crash released; Cause still under investigation
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
Marquette City Commission votes down McClellan Ave. housing proposal
Police lights
Police chase ends in Menominee with 2 arrests
In remarks Monday from the White House, President Joe Biden urged Americans to not panic but...
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

Latest News

First responders rescue driver, who was taken to the hospital
Vehicle crashes into creek in south Marquette
Donations go toward the church's Community Assistance Fund
Annual Giving Tuesday event at Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette
Eagle Radio rocks TV6 Canathon
Eagle Radio rocks TV6 Canathon
Marquette Senior High School holds TV6 Canathon donation competition
Marquette Senior High School holds TV6 Canathon donation competition