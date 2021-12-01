Groups come together for Giving Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday was Giving Tuesday across the U.S. and in Marquette County a number of groups and organizations were working to give back. Groups like the YMCA, the U.P. Children’s Museum and the Hiawatha Music Co-op all had ways people could help give back to the community.

The Hiawatha Music Co-op Tuesday night hosted the Sail on Singers, an acapella group that sings to hospice patients. The event was a partnership between the Singers, Hiawatha and the Trillium Hospice House.

“We are super thankful, especially to our outgoing director, Susan Divine, who really helped Hiawatha along with the Board to weather the pandemic and we think of Hiawatha as a family and this is just a way to give back to our community our extended family during this time of need,” said Tammy Wills, Executive Director for the Hiawatha Music Co-op.

Inside the music co-op they also hosted a session for ukulele players. This was the first year for the partnership between the groups.

