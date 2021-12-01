Advertisement

Gogebic County wraps up final days of TV6 Canathon

Bob Tervonen has been organizing can collections in the region for 25 years.
WJMS/WIMI radio station, supporter of the TV6 Canathon
WJMS/WIMI radio station, supporter of the TV6 Canathon(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Gogebic County residents came together to help feed a hungry neighbor.

Here in Ironwood, many have given to the TV6 Canathon this year. It’s one of the many cities in Gogebic County that have come together to help feed a hungry neighbor. City of Ironwood utilities manager Bob Tervonen says he isn’t surprised at the community’s efforts.

“I’ve noticed a lot of people in the local area, in Gogebic County, they’re giving people. not just for a can, for anything,” Tervonen says. A native of Houghton, Tervonen moved to Ironwood in the 1990s. He noticed that Gogebic County did not have any can collections.

That is no longer the case. “I reached out to TV6, Steve and Scott, and we have one of the local radio stations that have been a partner for the food drive for the last 25 years,” Tervonen adds. WJMS/WIMI Radio is one of the many businesses in the county accepting donations.

Morning host Sam Erspamer says donors came from all over to donate. “Our donations come from Hurley, Wisconsin; from the iron belt; Kiel, Wisconsin; Ironwood, Michigan; Wakefield, Michigan; Bessemer,” Erspamer says. “We’re really situated in a nice area for people to donate.”

This year, the radio station brought in roughly 75 pounds of food. Erspamer says every little bit counts. “If you look at the local food pantries, from time to time the shelves get a little bit bare, and when you have something like the TV6 Canathon that helps restock those shelves, it’s a win-win for everybody,” he notes.

The end of the TV6 Canathon is close. December 3rd is the last day to donate. For more information on how to do so, visit the TV6 Canathon website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Marquette Branch Prison.
Officer attacked at Marquette Branch Prison last week
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
Marquette City Commission votes down McClellan Ave. housing proposal
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Gov. Whitmer issues statement on shooting in Oxford, Michigan
Police lights
UPDATE: Names of 2 dead in Escanaba Thanksgiving crash released; Cause still under investigation

Latest News

UPAWS holds ‘lock up’ fundraiser
Tenants at Lake Superior Village and Pine Ridge Marquette celebrating grand reopenings after...
Two Marquette apartment complexes have grand reopenings
This year, TV6 will be celebrating 40 years of the TV6 Canathon and plan on collecting both...
UPHP and Econo Foods in Marquette donate over 2,500 pounds of food for TV6 Canathon
The post is located in Iron Mountain off US-2 across from Bay College West Campus
MSP reminds community of safety tips amid Oxford tragedy