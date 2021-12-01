Gogebic County wraps up final days of TV6 Canathon

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Gogebic County residents came together to help feed a hungry neighbor.

Here in Ironwood, many have given to the TV6 Canathon this year. It’s one of the many cities in Gogebic County that have come together to help feed a hungry neighbor. City of Ironwood utilities manager Bob Tervonen says he isn’t surprised at the community’s efforts.

“I’ve noticed a lot of people in the local area, in Gogebic County, they’re giving people. not just for a can, for anything,” Tervonen says. A native of Houghton, Tervonen moved to Ironwood in the 1990s. He noticed that Gogebic County did not have any can collections.

That is no longer the case. “I reached out to TV6, Steve and Scott, and we have one of the local radio stations that have been a partner for the food drive for the last 25 years,” Tervonen adds. WJMS/WIMI Radio is one of the many businesses in the county accepting donations.

Morning host Sam Erspamer says donors came from all over to donate. “Our donations come from Hurley, Wisconsin; from the iron belt; Kiel, Wisconsin; Ironwood, Michigan; Wakefield, Michigan; Bessemer,” Erspamer says. “We’re really situated in a nice area for people to donate.”

This year, the radio station brought in roughly 75 pounds of food. Erspamer says every little bit counts. “If you look at the local food pantries, from time to time the shelves get a little bit bare, and when you have something like the TV6 Canathon that helps restock those shelves, it’s a win-win for everybody,” he notes.

The end of the TV6 Canathon is close. December 3rd is the last day to donate. For more information on how to do so, visit the TV6 Canathon website.

