Former Northern Michigan University president appointed Great Lakes Sports Commission board chair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Sports Commission recently selected Fritz Erickson, former president at Northern Michigan University, to serve as chair of the board of directors.

“We are excited to have Fritz lead our board. He has led conversations at the Great Lakes Sports Commission since day one. I am confident that Fritz will take GLSC to the next level,” said Doug Luciani, immediate past GLSC chair. “Frtiz has played a key role in all of our decision-making processes and I’m looking forward to seeing where he takes us in the years to come.”

During his time at NMU, Erickson was known for his strong student-centered focus and for successfully developing university partnerships with community, business, industry, and K-12 schools. During his tenure at NMU he added 8 sports opportunities for young scholar athletes including skiing, women’s wrestling, golf, lacrosse, and men’s soccer and swimming.

“I have seen first-hand the community and economic impact sports has not only on the individual community but the entire region. I’m very excited about continuing the great work of the sports commission and supporting a wide range of sports,” said Erickson.

Erickson has served as a board member for the GLSC since it was established in 2019. He replaces Doug Luciani as board chair.

To learn more about Erickson, visit the about page at www.greatlakessportscommission.org/about.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.