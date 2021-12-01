Firearm deer season ends; DNR says it was sucessful

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday night ends the last day of the firearm deer season.

The Michigan DNR says this year was much better than last season. It says a mild winter and a great acorn crop helped.

DNR Wildlife Biologist Brian Roell says early numbers show the U.P. saw a 12 percent increase in deer this year. However, he says those numbers may not show how strong of a season it was. Deer checks were limited due to covid and online registration data and mail survey numbers are not in yet.

Overall, hunters seem happy this year.

“Many of them are reporting seeing multiple bucks on their cameras,” said Roell. “Having options to let small bucks go and those kind of things. Antler development, even on a year and a half old age, there was multiple deer that were six pointers at a year and a half old that are typically maybe spikes.”

For successful hunters, deer patches are available until they’re gone. You can get one at the Marquette DNR office Tuesday through Thursday during office hours.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.