Advertisement

Firearm deer season ends; DNR says it was sucessful

The Michigan DNR says this year was much better than last season.
Courtesy: EPA
Courtesy: EPA(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday night ends the last day of the firearm deer season.

The Michigan DNR says this year was much better than last season. It says a mild winter and a great acorn crop helped.

DNR Wildlife Biologist Brian Roell says early numbers show the U.P. saw a 12 percent increase in deer this year. However, he says those numbers may not show how strong of a season it was. Deer checks were limited due to covid and online registration data and mail survey numbers are not in yet.

Overall, hunters seem happy this year.

“Many of them are reporting seeing multiple bucks on their cameras,” said Roell. “Having options to let small bucks go and those kind of things. Antler development, even on a year and a half old age, there was multiple deer that were six pointers at a year and a half old that are typically maybe spikes.”

For successful hunters, deer patches are available until they’re gone. You can get one at the Marquette DNR office Tuesday through Thursday during office hours.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Names of 2 dead in Escanaba Thanksgiving crash released; Cause still under investigation
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
Marquette City Commission votes down McClellan Ave. housing proposal
Police lights
Police chase ends in Menominee with 2 arrests

Latest News

Players de Noc rehearsing for "Talley's Folly."
“Talley’s Folly” by Players de Noc opens Friday
UPAWS holding ‘Home for the Holidays Kennel Lock up Fundraiser’
First responders rescue driver, who was taken to the hospital
Vehicle crashes into creek in south Marquette
Meijer State Games of Michigan Winter Games to make Upper Peninsula debut in February
Marquette to host a mini Winter Olympics in late February