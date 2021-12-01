Advertisement

Elf the Musical opening this Friday at NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre

The musical runs from December 3-11
A sleigh and set design for NMU's production of Elf the Musical.
A sleigh and set design for NMU's production of Elf the Musical.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University student-actors are taking the stage again this weekend and next!

Elf the Musical opens this Friday, December 3rd, at 8:00 P.M., with a showing at the same time the following day and December 8th -11th.

A 2:00 P.M. matinee will also show on Saturday, December 4th.

You can buy your tickets at www.tickets.nmu.edu

Watch the video below to learn more about the stage design and mechanics of the production...

Watch the video below to hear about the production from the show’s guest director...

