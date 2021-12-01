Advertisement

Dr. Bob Lorinser visits Bell Forest Products on Listening Tour

Dr. Bob on the tour
Dr. Bob on the tour(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - In a Listening Tour, Democratic Congressional Candidate Bob Lorinser stopping at Bell Forest Products in Ishpeming. Lorinser, joined by his family, has been touring counties in the first congressional district.

Tuesday afternoon he learned about challenges faced by Bell Forest Products and how their small business is using online marketing to reach their customers around the world. Lorinser says the Listening Tour is a chance to meet the people he hopes to represent.

“We pride ourselves going out on the listening tour, we pride ourselves talking to anybody that wants to talk to us, not just democrats, republicans, independents, I think whoever is our Congressperson, they need to represent the whole district and we will,” Lorinser said.

Lorniser continues his Listening Tour Wednesday with stops in Delta County.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Names of 2 dead in Escanaba Thanksgiving crash released; Cause still under investigation
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
Marquette City Commission votes down McClellan Ave. housing proposal
Police lights
Police chase ends in Menominee with 2 arrests

Latest News

The Sail on Singers
Groups come together for Giving Tuesday
Players de Noc rehearsing for "Talley's Folly."
“Talley’s Folly” by Players de Noc opens Friday
UPAWS holding ‘Home for the Holidays Kennel Lock up Fundraiser’
Courtesy: EPA
Firearm deer season ends; DNR says it was sucessful