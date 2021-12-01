Dr. Bob Lorinser visits Bell Forest Products on Listening Tour

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - In a Listening Tour, Democratic Congressional Candidate Bob Lorinser stopping at Bell Forest Products in Ishpeming. Lorinser, joined by his family, has been touring counties in the first congressional district.

Tuesday afternoon he learned about challenges faced by Bell Forest Products and how their small business is using online marketing to reach their customers around the world. Lorinser says the Listening Tour is a chance to meet the people he hopes to represent.

“We pride ourselves going out on the listening tour, we pride ourselves talking to anybody that wants to talk to us, not just democrats, republicans, independents, I think whoever is our Congressperson, they need to represent the whole district and we will,” Lorinser said.

Lorniser continues his Listening Tour Wednesday with stops in Delta County.

