Advertisement

Delta County food pantry update TV6 Canathon progress

With many of our everyday expenses, like gasoline, rising, it’s important the food pantries are available.
Donation bin at Elmer's County Market.
Donation bin at Elmer's County Market.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - For some people, having a food pantry means there’s one less thing to worry about.

“Just being able to help cover some of the food for them allows them to stay in their homes. To help the homeless problem by keeping people in their homes,” said Captain Doug Winters from the Salvation Army of Escanaba.

With many of our everyday expenses, like gasoline, rising, it’s important the food pantries are available.

“Gas prices, utility prices, their rent on monthly basis. All of those things they struggle to get by in a month,” said Capt. Winters.

The TV6 Canathon encourages the community to donate nonperishable foods and money to help feed a hungry neighbor.

“We like to be able to do things like this to help out her neighbors that need a little helping hand every now and then,” said Arthur Wyman, morning host for KIX 104.7.

In Delta County, Escanaba Radio Group headed the grocery collection last week. Donations are still being counted, but as of Wednesday, 6,500 pounds of food and $13,000 were collected.

“Food pantries can really stretch that money so they can take it and really do a lot of good not only for this time of year but also going into the new year,” said Wyman.

The Salvation Army of Escanaba has collected 4,900 pounds of food.

“That’s the collection over at Walmart and Elmer’s and then we’ve already gotten over $11,000 donated as well to help purchase food to help her in the pantry,” said Capt. Winters.

The TV6 Canathon continues through this Friday. Click here to donate to the TV6 Canathon or find a drop-off point near you.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Marquette Branch Prison.
Officer attacked at Marquette Branch Prison
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
Marquette City Commission votes down McClellan Ave. housing proposal
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Gov. Whitmer issues statement on shooting in Oxford, Michigan
Police lights
UPDATE: Names of 2 dead in Escanaba Thanksgiving crash released; Cause still under investigation

Latest News

Marquette Mountain in Feb. 2019 (WLUC image).
Marquette Mountain Resort announces new general manager
Great Lakes Sports Commission selects new board chair
Former Northern Michigan University president appointed Great Lakes Sports Commission board chair
Meijer State Games of Michigan
Registration open for Meijer State Games of Michigan - Winter Games in Marquette
This year, TV6 will be celebrating 40 years of the TV6 Canathon and plan on collecting both...
Donate to the 40th TV6 Canathon