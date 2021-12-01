Delta County food pantry update TV6 Canathon progress

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - For some people, having a food pantry means there’s one less thing to worry about.

“Just being able to help cover some of the food for them allows them to stay in their homes. To help the homeless problem by keeping people in their homes,” said Captain Doug Winters from the Salvation Army of Escanaba.

With many of our everyday expenses, like gasoline, rising, it’s important the food pantries are available.

“Gas prices, utility prices, their rent on monthly basis. All of those things they struggle to get by in a month,” said Capt. Winters.

The TV6 Canathon encourages the community to donate nonperishable foods and money to help feed a hungry neighbor.

“We like to be able to do things like this to help out her neighbors that need a little helping hand every now and then,” said Arthur Wyman, morning host for KIX 104.7.

In Delta County, Escanaba Radio Group headed the grocery collection last week. Donations are still being counted, but as of Wednesday, 6,500 pounds of food and $13,000 were collected.

“Food pantries can really stretch that money so they can take it and really do a lot of good not only for this time of year but also going into the new year,” said Wyman.

The Salvation Army of Escanaba has collected 4,900 pounds of food.

“That’s the collection over at Walmart and Elmer’s and then we’ve already gotten over $11,000 donated as well to help purchase food to help her in the pantry,” said Capt. Winters.

The TV6 Canathon continues through this Friday. Click here to donate to the TV6 Canathon or find a drop-off point near you.

