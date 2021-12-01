Brief period of fair weather before snow rolls back in Wednesday morning

High pressure builds in Upper Michigan Tuesday night, with northwesterly gales subsiding and snow showers diminishing from west to east as dry air takes place aloft. But, the fair weather conditions are short-lived as a series of Canadian Prairies-based system bring waves of wintry weather to the U.P. Wednesday -- snow chances in the morning, then wintry mix developing in the afternoon hours.

It is a wintry-dominant weather pattern with waves of system and lake effect-produced precipitation over the U.P. for the next seven days, with a below-seasonal temperature spell Saturday through next Tuesday.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early then mixed rain and snow in the afternoon; breezy with southwest winds 10 to 15 mph gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow, then diminishing in the evening

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with few snow showers then becoming scattered and widespread in the evening

>Highs: 20s

Monday & Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.