Backups expected near US-41 and M-28 intersection with Washington Street in Marquette Wednesday

MDOT logo and a road.
MDOT logo and a road.(WLUC/MDOT)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Watch out for backups near the US-41 and M-28 intersection with Washington Street by the Holiday Inn on Wednesday.

Crews will be working all day to install new traffic detection cameras.

Stops signs will be placed along Washington Street.

MDOT is urging drivers to use caution while driving in the area.

Traffic will return to normal once work is completed.

