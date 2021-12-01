Advertisement

Annual Giving Tuesday event at Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette

Donations go toward the church’s Community Assistance Fund
Donations go toward the church's Community Assistance Fund
Donations go toward the church's Community Assistance Fund(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, Messiah Lutheran Church held its 4th annual Giving Tuesday event.

People in the giving spirit stopped by to donate money to the church’s Community Assistance Fund. The fund assists individuals and families in the community. Donations might be used for things like auto repairs, or utility and rent assistance.

Last Giving Tuesday, the church raised around $25,000 for the fund. This year, it hopes to either match or surpass that amount.

“There have been times where we’ve had to replenish at six months into the year because the need has far outpaced the ability to fund {the fund},” said Senior Pastor Andrew Plocher. “I’m really grateful that we’re in a good place this year with the resources to be able to do it and that folks are streaming in to assist today.”

People also shopped at the church’s small fair trade market. The money from purchases supports the Colombian and Peruvian artisans who made the products.

The church is accepting donations for the Community Assistance Fund 24/7, 365 days a year. To donate, visit messiahlutheranmqt.org.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Names of 2 dead in Escanaba Thanksgiving crash released; Cause still under investigation
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
Marquette City Commission votes down McClellan Ave. housing proposal
Police lights
Police chase ends in Menominee with 2 arrests
In remarks Monday from the White House, President Joe Biden urged Americans to not panic but...
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

Latest News

First responders rescue driver, who was taken to the hospital
Vehicle crashes into creek in south Marquette
Meijer State Games of Michigan Winter Games to make Upper Peninsula debut in February
Marquette to host a mini Winter Olympics in late February
Eagle Radio rocks TV6 Canathon
Eagle Radio rocks TV6 Canathon
Marquette Senior High School holds TV6 Canathon donation competition
Marquette Senior High School holds TV6 Canathon donation competition