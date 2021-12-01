Annual Giving Tuesday event at Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, Messiah Lutheran Church held its 4th annual Giving Tuesday event.

People in the giving spirit stopped by to donate money to the church’s Community Assistance Fund. The fund assists individuals and families in the community. Donations might be used for things like auto repairs, or utility and rent assistance.

Last Giving Tuesday, the church raised around $25,000 for the fund. This year, it hopes to either match or surpass that amount.

“There have been times where we’ve had to replenish at six months into the year because the need has far outpaced the ability to fund {the fund},” said Senior Pastor Andrew Plocher. “I’m really grateful that we’re in a good place this year with the resources to be able to do it and that folks are streaming in to assist today.”

People also shopped at the church’s small fair trade market. The money from purchases supports the Colombian and Peruvian artisans who made the products.

The church is accepting donations for the Community Assistance Fund 24/7, 365 days a year. To donate, visit messiahlutheranmqt.org.

