‘Teddy Bear Toss’ happening at this Saturday’s NMU hockey game

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Teddy Bear Toss returns to the Berry Events Center this weekend during Northern Michigan University’s hockey game against University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The game begins at 6:30 p.m., and the toss will happen during the first intermission. Spectators are asked to bring a new teddy bear of any size to throw on the ice. The bears will be donated to children in need.

