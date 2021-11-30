Advertisement

‘Teddy Bear Toss’ happening at this Saturday’s NMU hockey game

By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Teddy Bear Toss returns to the Berry Events Center this weekend during Northern Michigan University’s hockey game against University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The game begins at 6:30 p.m., and the toss will happen during the first intermission. Spectators are asked to bring a new teddy bear of any size to throw on the ice. The bears will be donated to children in need.

Watch the video above to learn more about the effort.

