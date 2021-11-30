Stormy Kromer and Upper Peninsula Supply Company showcase Cyber Monday deals

Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Cyber Monday, the biggest online shopping day of the year.

U.S. consumers are expected to spend between $10.2 billion and $11.3 billion today. Both Stormy Kromer and Upper Peninsula Supply Company say the day is going well. These and other online retailers are offering some of their biggest discounts of the year.

“Today is 20% off all of our regular priced items, so that’s anything that’s not already marked down, and then we are also offering free shipping,” Gina Thorsen, president, Stormy Kromer, said.

Stormy Kromer sells more than just its namesake hats. It has a wide variety of midwestern-made winter gear. U.P. Supply Company features clothing and other goods from Upper Michigan suppliers.

“Everything online, I believe, is marked off,” U.P. Supply Company Founder Bugsy Sailor said. “From stickers to candles, to blankets, some things are a dollar off, the cheaper prices and some things are up to thirty dollars off.”

This year, it may take a few extra days to get your items. Each business expects slight shipping delays. “We hope customers are aware of that ahead of time,” Sailor says. “We’ll be getting orders out the door as fast as we can.”

To prevent issues, Stormy Kromer is preparing to ship in different ways. “The closer we get to Christmas, the more intense it gets,” Thorsen says. “We’re kind of working with all of the various shipping carriers, so we’re kind of splitting up our stuff between Postal, and FedEx, and UPS.”

Each vendor wants anyone who is interested in their sales to act quickly. “We have a limited amount of people, and so I would still encourage you to buy, you know if you see something on the website that you’re interested in, buy it now,” Thorsen adds.

Stormy Kromer’s online deals end at midnight, November 29, while U.P. Supply Company’s run until the afternoon of November 30.

