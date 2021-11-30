Snow tapering off Tuesday, but blustery conditions follow

A low pressure system tracks southeastward over the Western Great Lakes, producing scattered snow showers over Upper Michigan Monday night and through Tuesday. The wet, dense snow leads to some slushy, slippery conditions on U.P. roads, plus poor visibility at times from occasional periods of heavy snowfall. Projected amounts range from 1-3 inches -- adjust driving speed, following distance with vehicles ahead and allow for extra time as needed. Snow begins to taper off from west through east into Tuesday afternoon as high pressure moves in and brings drier air, but blustery conditions follow with powerful northwest winds -- gusts over 35 mph possible especially in areas near the Lake Superior shore.

It is a wintry-dominant weather pattern with waves of system and lake effect-produced precipitation over the U.P. for the next seven days, with a below-seasonal temperature spell Friday through next Monday.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts, then dissipating in the afternoon; blustery with northwest winds 10 to 15 mph and gusting over 25 mph (gusts over 35 mph possible especially in areas near the Lake Superior shore)

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early then mixed rain and snow in the afternoon; breezy with southwest winds 10 to 15 mph gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow, then diminishing in the evening

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; colder

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with few snow showers then becoming scattered and widespread in the evening

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers early then diminishing in the afternoon

>Highs: 20s

