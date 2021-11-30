Portage Health Foundation collects monetary donations for Giving Tuesday, matches dollar-for-dollar up to $200,000

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the global day of giving recognized as Giving Tuesday! For the fifth year, Portage Health Foundation is giving back to its community in the Keweenaw by matching monetary donations.

Through 11:59 Tuesday night, November 30th, PHF will match your donation dollar-for-dollar, up to $200,000.

Your donation will go to one of 22 non-profit organizations- all of which focus on community health.

You can donate at www.phfgive.org/givingtuesday.

Watch the video below to learn about Keweenaw Family Resource Center, one of PHF’s partnered organizations.

Watch the video below to learn more about the Omega House.

