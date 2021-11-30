Negaunee Male Chorus ready for annual Christmas Concert

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Male Chorus is preparing for their upcoming concert. Monday night the group met at Negaunee High School for rehearsal.

This annual Christmas show will include traditional Christmas songs, religious songs, and classics with a twist and some humor thrown in as well. Members of the chorus say it’s a great way to kick off the Christmas season after having to cancel the show last year because of the pandemic.

“We’re itching to get back it’s kind of a return to normalcy for everyone really it’s bringing everyone together to start the Christmas season,” said Brett Argall from the Negaunee Male Chorus.

The concert is this Saturday December 4 at the Peterson Auditorium. It begins at 7 p.m.

