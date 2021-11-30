Marquette Senior High School holds TV6 Canathon donation competition

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Yet another Upper Michigan school has come together to tackle hunger, and help feed a hungry neighbor.

Nate McFarren’s students at Marquette Senior High School are some of many across the U.P. giving to the TV6 Canathon. His geometry class is one of 35 at M-S-H-S who competed to bring in the most food. “They may remember this class, but hopefully they remember the situation and this moment in time when they realized that they could give back to their community and be a big part of something special,” McFarren said.

McFarren’s class donated 1,799 pounds of food which won the competition. “I kept wanting to donate, but they told me I couldn’t anymore because I donated so much,” Piper Andrews, one of McFarren’s students, said. Andrews believes her class exceeded expectations.

Aaliyah Posvech, another of McFarren’s students, says the competition brought out everyone’s best. “Whether you know them or not, you can see how well they can act in situations like this and give back,” she said.

Posvech’s classmate Halle Haynes adds that events like this show the importance of helping others. “When we remind people of, oh these people are less fortunate or we remind them what they have and what others don’t, it makes them want to donate,” Haynes says.

Advisory Coordinator Karla McCutcheon says students likely set a record for most food ever donated at MSHS. Something she says is extremely important for our community. “When you do visit the local food banks you definitely see the needs when it comes to bare shelves, and so that’s one thing that I’ve witnessed myself,” McCutcheon says.

All of the students’ donations will go to feeding food insecure people in Marquette County over the holidays.

