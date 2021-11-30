Advertisement

Marquette Senior High School holds TV6 Canathon donation competition

One class donated nearly 2 tons of food.
Nate McFarren's winning class at Marquette Senior High School
Nate McFarren's winning class at Marquette Senior High School(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Yet another Upper Michigan school has come together to tackle hunger, and help feed a hungry neighbor.

Nate McFarren’s students at Marquette Senior High School are some of many across the U.P. giving to the TV6 Canathon. His geometry class is one of 35 at M-S-H-S who competed to bring in the most food. “They may remember this class, but hopefully they remember the situation and this moment in time when they realized that they could give back to their community and be a big part of something special,” McFarren said.

McFarren’s class donated 1,799 pounds of food which won the competition. “I kept wanting to donate, but they told me I couldn’t anymore because I donated so much,” Piper Andrews, one of McFarren’s students, said. Andrews believes her class exceeded expectations.

Aaliyah Posvech, another of McFarren’s students, says the competition brought out everyone’s best. “Whether you know them or not, you can see how well they can act in situations like this and give back,” she said.

Posvech’s classmate Halle Haynes adds that events like this show the importance of helping others. “When we remind people of, oh these people are less fortunate or we remind them what they have and what others don’t, it makes them want to donate,” Haynes says.

Advisory Coordinator Karla McCutcheon says students likely set a record for most food ever donated at MSHS. Something she says is extremely important for our community. “When you do visit the local food banks you definitely see the needs when it comes to bare shelves, and so that’s one thing that I’ve witnessed myself,” McCutcheon says.

All of the students’ donations will go to feeding food insecure people in Marquette County over the holidays.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Names of 2 dead in Escanaba Thanksgiving crash released; Cause still under investigation
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
Marquette City Commission votes down McClellan Ave. housing proposal
Police lights
Police chase ends in Menominee with 2 arrests
In remarks Monday from the White House, President Joe Biden urged Americans to not panic but...
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

Latest News

The ceremony kicked off with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Dickinson County Chamber of...
Dickinson Area Community Foundation celebrates relocation
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Gov. Whitmer issues statement on shooting in Oxford, Michigan
CLK Schools in Calumet put a large amount of canned goods towards the TV6 Canathon on Tuesday.
Eagle Radio rocks TV6 Canathon
Gov. Whitmer drops federal lawsuit against Enbridge to give state courts final say in Line 5 case