Marquette City Commission votes down housing proposal

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette has voted down a new housing proposal.

The Marquette City Commission considered the possibility of selling city land Monday night. The property is on both sides of McClellan Avenue. If approved, negotiations would have begun with a downstate developer. It had planned on building a total of 69 units to help address a lack of affordable housing in Marquette.

However, a packed room of nearby residents showed up to express their opposition to the project. Many had concerns about what the new housing would mean for wildlife and property value.

Ultimately, commissioners unanimously voted to permanently withdraw the project on McClellan Ave. Now, the search for a new location will begin.

“City staff will work very diligently to identify another potential piece of property if there is one,” said Karen Kovac, Marquette City Manager. “If there is not, we will see what other type of funding mechanisms or programs are available to have something either like this proposal, or something similar to, this proposal available.”

During Monday’s meeting, the city manager and multiple commissioners said there is still a desperate need for affordable housing. They will continue to look for potential projects.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.