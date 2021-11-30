Marquette Alternative High School begins ‘Rock the Socks’ fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On November 30, also known as “Giving Tuesday”, Marquette Alternative High School began their “Rock the Socks” charity event.

Now until December 17th people are asked to donate new adult, youth and infant socks.

Drop off sites include:

MAHS, MSHS, Ishpeming High School, Sandy Knoll Elementary, Superior Hills Elementary, Graveraet Elementary, Cherry Creek Elementary, Bothwell Middle School, MAPS Central Office, St. Louis the King Church, Wattsson & Wattsson, Embers Credit Union, Mr. McGregor’s Garden, Salon, Salon, Alluma Yoga, Unity Yoga, and Smarty’s Saloon.

Grace Souza, MAHS student, told us why they do the fundraiser.

“We do this every year just to realize that there are people in need. There are certain things that we don’t think about that people need.”

The donations will go to U.P organizations that help families in need such as Room at the Inn, St. Vincent DePaul, and The Women’s Center.

There will also be a ‘sock toss’ at the NMU Hockey game this Friday during the first intermission.

