KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, the Kingsford Public Safety Department was sent to Smith Castings on N Balsam St for a fire inside the building.

Officers found the fire on the south side of the building and were able to extinguish it.

Public Safety was on scene for about an hour and 15 minutes.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.