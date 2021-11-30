Advertisement

Ishpeming, Negaunee Joint dock Project funding approved by State

A sample image of one of the planned accessible docks on Teal Lake.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming, City of Negaunee, and the Rotary Club of Ishpeming announced that their Joint Dock Project has been recommended for $114,000 in funding under the Recreation Passport Grant Program.

All three entities are working together to construct two new ADA complaint docks on both ends of Teal Lake.

Both docks will be provided by EZ-Dock and will be of universal accessible design, one step higher than ADA standards. The docking system on the west-side (Ishpeming), will handle both canoes and kayaks. The east-side (Negaunee), will be able to handle canoes, kayaks, and the sculls used by the Marquette Rowing Club.

The required match of $38,900.00 has been fully raised and appreciation is extended to the following organizations for their donation: City of Ishpeming ($5,000), City of Negaunee ($5,000), Ishpeming Rotary Club (10,000), Tru North Credit Union ($1,0000), West End Health Foundation ($7,500), Ishpeming/Negaunee Community Fund (1,900.00), U.P. Rowing Club ($1,000.00), and District #6220 Rotary Club ($7,500).

All three entities wish to thank the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and those working directly with the Recreation Passport Grant Program for their commitment to UP recreation and the Teal Lake Dock Project.

The estimated $152,000.00 project will begin spring of 2022.

