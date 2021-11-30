Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer issues statement on shooting in Oxford, Michigan

Governor pledges support to impacted families and community, lowers flags statewide
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).(WLUC/State of Michigan)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement Tuesday afternoon after the deadly shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County.

“My heart breaks for the students, teachers, staff, and families of Oxford High School. The death of multiple students and the shooting of many others, including a teacher, is horrific. I want to thank the first responders on the ground working hard to keep people safe as law enforcement officials investigate this shooting and get the community the help it needs right now.

“As Michiganders, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect each other from gun violence. No one should be afraid to go to school, work, a house of worship, or even their own home. Gun violence is a public health crisis that claims lives every day. We have the tools to reduce gun violence in Michigan. This is a time for us to come together and help our children feel safe at school.

“My heart is with the parents who had their children taken from them today and with the entire community in Oxford.”

