Front brings gusty conditions

A cold front will move through today with light snow mainly in the north and east. It will also increase northwest winds. Gusts will be around 30mph. Then another system moves through tomorrow into Thursday. It will bring snow tomorrow morning and warmer air by the afternoon. Then, a wintry mix develops late in the day with a transition to light rain. The upper-level pattern keeps a northwest wind flow in place. This will allow several quick moving systems to move across the area through the weekend with snow chances every day.

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy with light snow showers in the north

>Highs: Mid 30s west, upper 30s to near 40° elsewhere

Wednesday: Cloudy with morning snow. Then, late-day mix and rain

>Highs: Upper 30s inland, around 40° along the shorelines

Thursday: Morning wintry mix. Otherwise, mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 30s early on

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow spreading from west to east during the day

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Mid 20s

