Eagle Radio rocks TV6 Canathon

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Assembly lines of students and staff in Houghton county load up the Eagle Radio’s trailer.

This is the beginning of its three days of TV6 Canathon pickups.

“The whole community in the Copper Country has never ever failed when the time is right and the time is needed and people are hurting,” said Eagle Radio General Manager Ed Janisse.

Out of the six stops made today – two were schools.

One of the largest and last stops was CLK Schools in Calumet.

To encourage more donations, CLK Schools offered a reward kids wouldn’t be able to resist.

“The winning class, every kid gets one Jim’s Pizza coupon for a free pizza or something,” said Emelea Doolittle, a CLK fifth-grader.

Students like Emelea at CLK helped load the truck.

“We got a lot of cans, but there’s some classes that got like 350 cans,” said Emelea. “I know that one kid in the 5th grade brought like... a car full.”

Principal Hampton at CLK Elementary is more than happy to get students involved in the efforts.

“We’ve been doing this TV6 Canathon for many years now. It’s one of our favorite events of the year,” said Hampton.

With a full truck on only the first day – Eagle Radio is feeling optimistic about the next two.

“We may have a banner year, we’ve got two tons of food on here right now,” said Janisse. “And normally, there’s only about a ton, maybe a ton and a half.”

On Wednesday, the Eagle will pick up from more locations in Houghton County.

Thursday, it will pick up from its Baraga locations.

If you want to donate, click here to find out where your nearest TV6 Canathon drop-off location is.

