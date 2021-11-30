Dickinson Area Community Foundation celebrates relocation

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson Area Community Foundation hosted an open house to celebrate its relocation. The foundation moved into the building on East Hughitt Street in Iron Mountain in July. Community partners participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the facility. The foundation currently oversees over $14 million in assets across over 120 funds.

Executive Director Tamara Juul says she hopes the relocation creates more visibility in the community.

“We do have lights that are on 24/7. Hopefully, it plants the seed. One of the lights says ‘For Good, For Ever,’ and we are hoping that people say ‘gee, what does for good for ever mean?’ It means investing in endowment funds for your community,” Juul explained.

You can find more information about the foundation by visiting its website.

