Advertisement

Dickinson Area Community Foundation celebrates relocation

The foundation moved to East Hughitt Street in July, and hosted an open house today to celebrate
The ceremony kicked off with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Dickinson County Chamber of...
The ceremony kicked off with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Dickinson County Chamber of Commerce(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson Area Community Foundation hosted an open house to celebrate its relocation. The foundation moved into the building on East Hughitt Street in Iron Mountain in July. Community partners participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the facility. The foundation currently oversees over $14 million in assets across over 120 funds.

Executive Director Tamara Juul says she hopes the relocation creates more visibility in the community.

“We do have lights that are on 24/7. Hopefully, it plants the seed. One of the lights says ‘For Good, For Ever,’ and we are hoping that people say ‘gee, what does for good for ever mean?’ It means investing in endowment funds for your community,” Juul explained.

You can find more information about the foundation by visiting its website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Names of 2 dead in Escanaba Thanksgiving crash released; Cause still under investigation
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
Marquette City Commission votes down McClellan Ave. housing proposal
Police lights
Police chase ends in Menominee with 2 arrests
In remarks Monday from the White House, President Joe Biden urged Americans to not panic but...
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Gov. Whitmer issues statement on shooting in Oxford, Michigan
Nate McFarren's winning class at Marquette Senior High School
Marquette Senior High School holds TV6 Canathon donation competition
CLK Schools in Calumet put a large amount of canned goods towards the TV6 Canathon on Tuesday.
Eagle Radio rocks TV6 Canathon
Gov. Whitmer drops federal lawsuit against Enbridge to give state courts final say in Line 5 case